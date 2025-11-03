Football Guardiola Asserts Erling Haaland Matches Messi And Ronaldo's Impact In Premier League Pep Guardiola praised Erling Haaland for reaching the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo following his two goals against Bournemouth. Haaland is close to breaking records in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 3:44 [IST]

Erling Haaland's recent performance has drawn comparisons to football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Pep Guardiola praised Haaland after he scored twice in Manchester City's 3-1 win against Bournemouth, propelling the team to second place in the Premier League. Haaland's achievement of scoring two or more goals in four consecutive home games is a feat previously accomplished by only Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez.

Haaland is on the verge of reaching 100 Premier League goals, needing just two more from his 107 appearances. This puts him on track to break Alan Shearer's record of reaching the century mark in 124 matches. Guardiola highlighted Haaland's impressive statistics, likening them to those of Messi and Ronaldo. "We played really good, of course. Again, Erling was decisive," Guardiola remarked.

Guardiola believes that Haaland's current form mirrors the impact Messi and Ronaldo have had over their careers. "It's a little like when you play with Messi or Cristiano, you know? The influence is so big," he stated. While acknowledging that Messi and Ronaldo have maintained their excellence for over a decade, Guardiola sees Haaland as being at their level in terms of numbers.

The manager noted how both Messi and Ronaldo continue to score prolifically in different leagues, with Messi performing in MLS and Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. Despite this longevity, Guardiola emphasized Haaland's importance to City: "[Haaland is] at that level and, without him, it would be tough."

Haaland's goal-scoring prowess has been pivotal for Manchester City this season. His ability to consistently find the back of the net has made him an indispensable part of Guardiola's squad. As he continues to chase records and accolades, comparisons with football's elite are likely to persist.

Guardiola's comments underline the significant role Haaland plays within the team. His performances not only contribute to City's success but also elevate his status among football's top talents. With each match, Haaland edges closer to cementing his legacy alongside some of the sport's greatest names.