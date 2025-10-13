Football Gundogan Defends Wirtz, Calling Transfer Flop Claims Completely Exaggerated Amid Liverpool Struggles Ilkay Gundogan has defended Florian Wirtz against accusations of being a transfer flop after his move to Liverpool. Despite not yet scoring, Gundogan emphasises Wirtz's significant contributions and potential impact in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 22:36 [IST]

Ilkay Gundogan has dismissed claims that Florian Wirtz is a transfer failure at Liverpool. Despite his hefty 116 million euro move from Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz hasn't scored or assisted in the Premier League or Champions League yet. His only goal this season was for Germany against Northern Ireland, and his sole assist came in Liverpool's Community Shield match against Crystal Palace.

Wirtz's contributions go beyond goals and assists. In the first six Premier League matches, he created more chances than any other player in the league across all competitions. This highlights his significant impact on the field, even if it doesn't show up in traditional statistics.

Gundogan, who played with Wirtz during Euro 2024 for Germany, is confident about Wirtz's future success at Liverpool. He acknowledges the pressure that comes with a high transfer fee but believes it's unfair to label Wirtz a flop so soon. "It's not Flo's fault that he cost so much," Gundogan stated, emphasizing the need for deeper analysis beyond just goals and assists.

Wirtz was crucial to Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga triumph in the 2023-24 season, contributing significantly with 35 goals and 44 assists over 140 appearances. Gundogan is optimistic that Wirtz will soon start scoring and assisting regularly for Liverpool, possibly starting from November.

The noise surrounding Wirtz's performance can be overwhelming, but Gundogan believes that Wirtz will overcome this phase due to his talent and character. He stresses the importance of patience and understanding from fans and analysts alike. "Anyone who doesn’t see Flo’s outstanding quality really doesn’t understand much about football," Gundogan remarked.

This period is also crucial for the German national team as they rely on players like Wirtz to perform at their best. Gundogan remains confident in Wirtz's abilities and sees his current situation as temporary.

In summary, while expectations are high due to his transfer fee, Florian Wirtz continues to show promise through his playmaking abilities. With support from teammates like Gundogan and time to adapt to English football, he is expected to meet those expectations soon.