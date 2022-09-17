Football
Haaland sets Premier League record by scoring in first four away games

By Jonathan Davies

London, Sept. 17: Erling Haaland became the first player to score in each of his opening four Premier League away games after finding the net in Manchester City's match at Wolves.

The striker continued his blistering start to life in England, taking his goal tally in all competitions to 14 already as he doubled City's lead to 2-0 at Molineux on Saturday.

After Jack Grealish opened the scoring in just 55 seconds, Haaland struck in the 16th minute as he received Bernardo Silva's pass before drilling a 20-yard shot beyond Jose Sa's reach.

That was also the Norway international's 100th goal in 99 games across all competitions since leaving Salzburg for Borussia Dortmund in January 2020.

Story first published: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 18:30 [IST]
