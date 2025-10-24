Football Hannah Hampton's Injury Opens Door For New England Goalkeeper In Friendly Against Brazil Hannah Hampton's elbow injury paves the way for a new goalkeeper to debut in England's upcoming friendly against Brazil. Sarina Wiegman discusses squad adjustments and player capabilities. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Hannah Hampton will not participate in England's friendly against Brazil on Saturday due to an elbow injury. Although she played a crucial role in Euro 2025 by saving two penalties, her absence is limited to this first match of the 'Homecoming Series'. Brighton's Sophie Baggaley has been added to the squad as additional cover for the goalkeeper position.

With Hampton unavailable, there will be a new goalkeeper for the match. Khiara Keating from Manchester City and Anna Moorhouse from Orlando Pride are part of the squad. Both were called up for the Euros but did not play. Coach Sarina Wiegman has decided who will start at Etihad but has kept her choice private.

Wiegman commented on the situation, saying, "Of course, it’s not nice to have an injury, but it’s not a major injury. It’s also an opportunity for the other goalkeepers." She explained that these friendly matches provide a chance to experiment with different players and strategies.

Khiara Keating is known for her explosiveness and skill in playing out from the back. In contrast, Anna Moorhouse is tall and excels at defending crosses. Her club plays more directly, highlighting their differences. Wiegman noted that goalkeepers face unique challenges since only one can play at a time.

Sarina Wiegman confirmed via Twitter that Sophie Baggaley joined the squad as Hannah Hampton recovers from her minor injury. Additionally, Lotte Wubben-Moy withdrew due to illness.

Squad Changes Due to Health Issues

Lotte Wubben-Moy from Arsenal will miss the Brazil game because of illness. This follows Jess Park's earlier withdrawal due to concussion. Captain Leah Williamson is also absent as she recovers from knee surgery. Keira Walsh, formerly of ManCity, will captain the team on Saturday.

Lucy Bronze is available after recovering from playing through Euro 2025 with a fractured leg. Wiegman believes Bronze's return boosts the squad significantly. "Lucy Bronze is available, and she's still building," said Wiegman about her readiness to play.

Upcoming Matches and Player Contributions

The team will face Australia at Pride Park on Tuesday following their game against Brazil. Lucy Bronze's presence is seen as vital due to her consistency and leadership both on and off the pitch. "She impacts some of the players' lives just by helping them," Wiegman noted about Bronze's influence.

Wiegman appreciates Bronze's toughness and contribution to the team dynamics. Her performance levels make her an essential pick for any match, enhancing team morale and performance.