Harry Kane is focused on building a strong team dynamic as England prepares for the World Cup. With impressive personal form and a record-breaking performance, he aims to lead his country to success.

Thomas Tuchel has praised Harry Kane as one of the best players he has coached. Kane, the England captain, aims for success at the World Cup next year. Despite missing a recent friendly against Wales due to injury, Kane scored twice in England's 5-0 win over Latvia, securing their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This marks England's eighth consecutive qualification for the tournament.

Kane's impressive form continues as he has scored 18 goals in 10 matches for Bayern Munich this season and three goals for England. When asked about Kane's status among strikers he has coached, Tuchel told ITV Sport, "He is on top of the list. He is in top shape mentally and physically and full of confidence." Kane echoed this sentiment, expressing his satisfaction with his current form.

England is considered a strong contender for the upcoming World Cup, having qualified for eight consecutive tournaments. With players like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden not even included in the latest squad, Kane remains optimistic about England's potential next year. He emphasized the importance of building momentum and cherishing every moment leading up to the tournament.

Kane set a new record by scoring multiple goals in a match for England for the 13th time, surpassing Nat Lofthouse's previous record of 12. "I'd say so," Kane told BBC Radio 5 Live when asked if he was in his best form. He added that he feels good on the pitch and hopes to maintain this level of performance.

Under Tuchel's guidance, England has not conceded a competitive goal. After their victory over Serbia, Kane spoke about maintaining momentum within the team. He stressed that every moment counts as they prepare for two significant games in November. The focus is on creating something special together as they look forward to competing in America next summer.

Kane highlighted that taking risks early can lead to gaining possession and being aggressive on the field. He acknowledged that tougher challenges lie ahead but sees these moments as valuable practice for future tests against stronger teams.

The anticipation surrounding next summer's tournament is palpable among players and fans alike. With a talented squad and a strong track record under Tuchel, England aims to make a significant impact at the World Cup.