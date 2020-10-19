Maguire and Cavani to miss Manchester United's clash with PSG

Manchester, October 19: Manchester United will be without captain Harry Maguire and new signing Edinson Cavani for the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday (October 20).
Maguire, whose form has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks, sustained a minor injury in United's 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Saturday (October 17), a game in which he scored his first goal of the season.
Cavani, meanwhile, misses the opportunity to make his Red Devils debut against the club he left at the end of the 2019-20 season.
The Uruguayan trained with United on Sunday (October 18) for the first time after quarantining for two weeks upon his arrival from France, following United Kingdom government guidelines relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
𝘽𝙤𝙣 𝙫𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙜𝙚 👋😎#MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/eNrWnxGoGv— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 19, 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, says the 33-year-old needs a few more days' training and could be in contention to make his United bow against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (October 31).
Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard have also been left out of United's squad for the trip to Paris.