We've all been there! - Maguire explains Manchester United social media faux pas

By Opta
Leicester City star Harry Maguire explains Instagram error

London, June 23: Harry Maguire insists he did not mean to 'like' an Instagram comment suggesting he was set to join Manchester United.

England defender Maguire has been linked with an £80million move from Leicester City to United, who are looking for reinforcements after a tough end to the 2018-19 season.

And the 26-year-old prompted speculation on Saturday when he acknowledged a comment from a fan on one of his social media posts.

Maguire publicly 'liked' a message claiming he would be a "fan favourite" at Old Trafford.

But the former Hull City man took to Twitter to explain away the honest mistake, quietening talk he is nearing a switch to United.

Quoting a report of his social media faux pas, Maguire replied: "I didn't mean to guys... we've all been there."

Maguire was first linked with United following the 2018 World Cup, but then manager Jose Mourinho was frustrated as the club failed to bring in a new centre-back.

The Foxes star subsequently played 31 times in the Premier League last term, scoring three goals.

Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
