Harry Redknapp brands Gary Neville a disgrace over Spurs criticism

London, Nov 1: Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has labelled Gary Neville a disgrace after the former United legend slammed Spurs as "pathetic and spineless" following their 1-0 defeat against Manchester City earlier in the week.
The ex-Manchester United captain launched a scathing assessment of Spurs' recent history with colleague Jamie Carragher at Sky Sports' Monday Night Football show.
In a heated debate on the show, the former United captain did praise the current model under Mauricio Pochettino but after the 1-0 defeat to City, he questioned their transfer business in the summer. Furthermore, he insisted the London based side had been "spineless, soft and pathetic" over the past 30 years.
"Tottenham for 30 years of our lives were spineless and soft, flaky, rubbish, you could be 2-0 down against them and think you would win 5-2," Neville said. "That's just the way they were. You knew that one little bump during the game and they would fall over it.
"Now we have the toughest, robust, most resilient Tottenham team that we have seen and we shouldn't get tired of them and saying they have to do this…"
However, Redknapp who managed Spurs between 2008 and 2012, however, was not comfortable with the harsh words and took the criticism personally. The English manager replying to the comments pulled no punches to hit back at Neville. He insisted he is disappointed and upset with the Manchester United legend's disgraceful comments and launched an attack mocking Neville over his failed stint as a manager in Valencia.
"Gary Neville’s comments are an absolute disgrace," Redknapp said on talkSPORT.
"I can only speak about the three-and-a-half years I managed the club. You know you've got players in that team it's a disgrace to label people like Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Ledley King, Rafael van der Vaart, William Gallas, it's a disgrace to say their spineless and gutless.
"I was so disappointed and so upset with his comments. I think he wants to do his homework before making comments like that. He was totally out of order.
"He managed Valencia and when he did they were the worst Valencia team is not just the last 30 years but in their history.
"I heard him have a pop before about saying they got rid of a couple of players, bad apples. He mentioned Michael Dawson, who was one of the best pros I've ever come across in my life.
"He wants to do his homework before coming on and talking in that tone. His comments were an absolute disgrace."
October 31, 2018
Neville however, responding to the claims used social media to return the objection and in a light manner only quote-tweet talkSport's tweet with a laughing emoji.