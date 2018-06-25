Football
Heavyweights lineup as Kovacic wants to leave Madrid

Posted By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Bengaluru, June 25: Limited opportunities and lack of first team football has prompted Mateo Kovacic to think about his future. The Croatian recently expressed his desire to leave Real Madrid to develop personally into a world-class player and most likely along the lines of his compatriot, Luka Modric.

“I would like to play more at Real Madrid because I love football and I love being on the pitch,” Kovacic said in an interview with Marca. “I know that it's difficult to be a starter at Real Madrid, especially when I arrived at a really young age.

“I understand the situation, but because of that, I believe the best thing for me would be to go to another club where I'd have the opportunity to play regularly as a starter. I think I can have this opportunity and it's one I want right now.”

Kovacic made his way into the Bernabeu in 2015, when Inter Milan were forced to sell him off to maintain the Financial Fair Play. Since his arrival in Madrid, Kovacic has already been part of all three squads that won the historic back-to-back-to-back Champions League titles whilst only playing 22 Champions League games. Although not used often, he is probably the most effective substitute on the bench and that is the reason why Real Madrid is reluctant to sell him.

Although bringing in Julen Lopetegui has assured that Isco and Gareth Bale might just stay put, Kovacic still isn’t convinced. Tottenham are the favourites to lure him in with the club mocking him as Modric 2.0, along with several other European clubs. However, it is not all that easy to sign him. Florentino Perez made it sure that the doors for Kovacic would be shut with a contract that runs till 2021 and a humongous £300m release clause attached to it.

Kovacic didn’t start for Croatia in both of their Group D fixtures but made an appearance as a substitute. The Vatreni have already confirmed their spot in the Round-of-16 as well.

India's 1983 World Cup win turns 35!
    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 13:08 [IST]
