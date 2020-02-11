Football
Jordan Henderson favourite to win PFA Player of The Year award

By
Jordan Henderson

Kolkata, February 11: Jurgen Klopp's team have been completely dominant in the Premier League this season having opened up a seemingly unassailable 22 points lead at the top following their unbeaten start to the campaign.

The Anfield side need six more wins to end their Premier League title drought. But once the silverware is won, the attention is likely to turn to who gets the end-of-the-season player awards.

Premier League players will soon cast their votes for the prestigious Player of the Year award - and as per the bookmakers, seven Liverpool players could be in the line for the selection. But as per a report in Skybet, Jordan Henderson is tipped to win it.

The Liverpool skipper has become a key member of the side this season and his impeccable form is one of the reasons why the Reds have dominated most of the games.

If Henderson wins the award, it will be the three successive years Liverpool player sweeps the PFA awards.

A total of eight Liverpool players have won the prestige so far, and out of four have come in the Premier League era.

Here are the four names who have clinched the award.

Steven Gerrard- 2005-06

The captain fantastic was the first Liverpool player to win the honour in the PL era after John Barnes in 1987-88. Liverpool although finished third in the league, but Gerrard netted 23 goals in 53 games across all competitions.

Luis Suarez- 2013-14

Liverpool came close to winning their first league title in 24 years under Brendan Rodgers mostly due to the Uruguayan international's supremacy. He still had to settle for a second-place finish though despite scoring 31 goals that season.

Mohamed Salah- 2017-18

Liverpool ended the season trophyless, but the signing of Salah proved to be a masterstroke. The Egyptian broke almost all possible goalscoring records that season. including the number of goals -- 32 -- in a season.

Virgil Van Dijk- 2018-19

The arrival of the Dutch forward saw Liverpool defence becoming one of the best in world football. Just like Salah, his performance also saw him sweeping most of the individual honours.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 14:11 [IST]
