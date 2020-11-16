Henderson injury confirmed by Southgate

London, November 16: Jordan Henderson was withdrawn from England's 2-0 defeat in Belgium due to injury – potentially adding to Liverpool's selection woes.
Reds captain Henderson made way for Harry Winks at half-time at Den Dreef, as the Three Lions were denied the possibility of a return to the Nations League Finals.
Speaking after the match, England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed Henderson was taken off due to muscular tightness, although he refused to confirm whether or not this was in the hamstring.
"Jordan had a bit of tightness at half-time and felt he couldn't carry on," he said.
"Probably medically I would have to leave that [a diagnosis] for now but, yeah, we will just have to assess him when we get back."
Liverpool take on Premier League leaders Leicester City when they return to action in seven days' time, with injuries already threatening to take a significant toll upon their title defence.
Jurgen Klopp could be without both of his first-choice centre-back pairing for the remainder of the season after Joe Gomez was forced to undergo knee surgery last week, joining Virgil van Dijk as a long-term absentee.
That means Fabinho – himself a recent hamstring injury victim – is likely to play most of the campaign as a makeshift central defender, meaning Klopp can ill afford to have his midfield options further thinned out by Henderson being sidelined, especially given recent signing Thiago Alcantara has not featured since being on the receiving end of Richarlison's wild lunge during the Merseyside derby
Trent Alexander-Arnold is facing a month out after sustaining a calf strain against Manchester City before the international break, while Mohamed Salah tested positive for coronavirus during his time away with Egypt. The star forward was asymptomatic.
There's no @sterling7 in the #ThreeLions squad this evening, as the forward misses out through injury. pic.twitter.com/lnuOVNEsAO— England (@England) November 15, 2020
England host Iceland in their concluding Nations League fixture on Wednesday, a match Raheem Sterling will sit out.
The Manchester City forward missed out against Belgium due to a calf problem and will not be ready for midweek, although Southgate suggested Sterling will be ready to return for Pep Guardiola's side versus Tottenham next weekend.
"Raheem missed training on Friday, a small problem with the calf," he explained. "He trained yesterday, wasn't happy with it and so he won't be ready for Wednesday, but I imagine he will be ready by the weekend."