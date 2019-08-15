Here’s why Rodgers should opt for his favourite diamond at Leicester

Bengaluru, Aug 15: Leicester City, the team that shook the whole world a few seasons back winning the Premier League from out of nowhere, have been experiencing an up and down ride since then.
They have remained in the top half of the table for most parts of it after that but they are quite some way off the big boys in terms of quality. However, it still remains an exciting project with some amazingly gifted players with a manager like Brendan Rodgers at the helm.
Rodgers was appointed by the Foxes during the middle of last season and this is his first full season with the Foxes. They started their Premier League campaign with a 0-0 draw against Wolves who are also a strong side and are somewhat similar to Leicester City in terms of quality of players and their ambitions. Leicester dominated most of the game but failed to make it count managing to get just one point to start the season with.
Brendan Rodgers, during his time at Liverpool, showed that he is never afraid of trying new systems and tactics. He used to tinker his tactics a lot and one of the systems Liverpool used to be the most effective in was 4-4-2 diamond. Rodgers used a typical 4-2-3-1 system against Wolves in the opening game but the squad Leicester has is made for a 4-4-2 formation and Rodgers should consider that.
Jamie Vardy is most effective in a 2-man attack. He looks isolated when he plays as a lone striker. Vardy's strength is to run behind the opponent defence and create a space which is more suited for a 2-man attack.
In Ayoze Perez, Rodgers has the perfect player to accompany Vardy up front. Perez is a creative forward who works really hard and is extremely mobile as well. Perez and Vardy can be a deadly combination and it is high time for Rodgers to use them together.
James Maddison is the ideal player for playing at the tip of the midfield diamond. Maddison loves to play killer passes and is intelligent enough to thrive in the role that demands a lot in this system. Dennis Praet and Youri Tielemans, with their creativity and work rate could be a great duo as the two box to box midfielders in the system.
Wilfred Ndidi is probably the only player who will need to step up to make this system work considering a player playing as the regista in a diamond needs to be a visionary passer and very confident with the ball at his feet. Ndidi has mostly been used to far as a snatcher who can win the ball but he certainly can offer more than that.
It may take time for the players to adjust to their new roles in a diamond but certainly Leicester have the kind of squad who can thrive in such a system that is one of the most effective in world football.