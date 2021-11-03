Hero Futsal Club Championship 2021-22: Teams, Format, Groups, Fixtures, When and Where to Watch

New Delhi, Nov 3: The inaugural edition of the Hero Futsal Club Championship 2021-22, which will be held between November 5 and November 13 in Delhi. The tournament that will feature 16 teams is the first of its kind national level futsal tournament in India.
Format & Groups:
The 16 teams have been divided into four groups, to be played in a round-robin format. The highest-placed team from each group will make it to the semi-final stage, which will be played in a knockout format amongst the four teams. The semi-finals will be played on November 12, with the winners to be decided on November 13 in the grand finale.
Where to watch:
Eurosport have been appointed the official broadcasters of the Hero Futsal Club Championship 2021-22.
AIFF Leagues CEO, Sunando Dhar said, "It's great to have Eurosport as our broadcast partners for the inaugural edition of the Hero Futsal Club Championship 2021-22. We have already been part of a fruitful partnership with EuroSport previously, and hope that this collaboration will continue going forward as well."
Vijay Rajput, Head of Eurosport India, spoke about the broadcasting deal and said, "Eurosport is proud to continue our partnership with AIFF by acquiring broadcast rights for the inaugural edition of the Hero Futsal Club Championship 2021-22. It is one of the fastest-growing sports around the world and we are glad to play a pivotal role in this initiative by AIFF to bring Futsal to the Indian fans."
Group draws:
Group A: Chanmari Zothan Futsal, Super Strikers Futsal Club, Baroda Football Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club.
Group B: Kuppuraj Football Club, Speed Force Football Club, Sporting Clube de Goa, Bengaluru Football Club.
Group C: Telongjem Football Club, Delhi Football Club, Niaw Wasa United Sports & Cultural Club, Tiddim Road Athletic Union Football Club.
Group D: Real Kashmir Football Club, Classic Football Academy, Mangala Club, Sudeva Delhi Football Club.
Fixtures:
November 5- Baroda Football Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club (12:00 IST)
November 5 - Chanmari Zothan Futsal vs Super Strikers Futsal Club (14:30 IST)
November 5 - Kuppuraj Football Club vs Speed Force Football Club (17:00 IST)
November 5 - Sporting Clube de Goa vs Bengaluru Football Club (19:30 IST).
November 6 - Telongjem Football Club vs Delhi Football Club (12:00 IST)
November 6 - Niaw Wasa United Sports & Cultural Club vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union Football Club (14:30 IST)
November 6 - Real Kashmir Football Club vs Classic Football Academy (17:00 IST)
November 6 - Mangala Club vs Sudeva Delhi Football Club (19:30 IST).
November 7 - Chanmari Zothan Futsal vs Baroda Football Club (12:00 IST)
November 7 - Super Strikers Futsal Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club (14:30 IST),
November 7 - Kuppuraj Football Club vs Sporting Clube de Goa (17:00 IST),
November 7 - Speed Force Football Club vs Bengaluru Football Club (19:30 IST).
November 8 - Telongjem Football Club vs Niaw Wasa United Sports & Cultural Club (12:00 IST)
November 8 - Delhi Football Club vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union Football Club (14:30 IST)
November 8 - Real Kashmir Football Club vs Mangala Club (17:00 IST)
November 8 - Classic Football Academy vs Sudeva Delhi Football Club (19:30 IST).
November 9 - Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Chanmari Zothan Futsal (12:00 IST)
November 9 - Super Strikers Futsal Club vs Baroda Football Club (14:30 IST)
November 9 - Bengaluru Football Club vs Kuppuraj Football Club (17:00 IST)
November 9 - Speed Force Football Club vs Sporting Clube de Goa (19:30 IST).
November 10 - Tiddim Road Athletic Union Football Club vs Telongjem Football Club (12:00 IST)
November 10 - Delhi Football Club vs Niaw Wasa United Sports & Cultural Club (14:30 IST)
November 10 - Sudeva Delhi Football Club vs Real Kashmir Football Club (17:00 IST)
November 10 - Classic Football Academy vs Mangala Club (19:30 IST).
Note: The following three fixtures will not be broadcast live on television -
1. November 6 - Mangala Club vs Sudeva Delhi Football Club (19:30 IST)
2. November 7 - Kuppuraj Football Club vs Sporting Clube de Goa (17:00 IST)
3. November 7 - Speed Force Football Club vs Bengaluru Football Club (19:30 IST).