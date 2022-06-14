How Liverpool could line up with Darwin Nunez

Bengaluru, June 14: Liverpool have already made their first signing of th summer in the form of teenage sensation Fabio Carvalho from Fulham. The Reds look destined to make two more additions to their squad in the form of young right-back Calvin Ramsey from Aberdeen and striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica.
The signing of Nunez could cost the club almost 100 million euros in total and to be very fair, it does not look like a typical Liverpool-esque signing. The signing of the coveted Uruguayan international has been pretty contested as well with Manchester United also involved in the race.
The imminent arrival of Nunez indicates a significant change in the way the Reds have usually played over the years under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool have had strikers like Daniel Sturridge, Danny Ings and of course Divock Origi in the Jurgen Klopp era but none of them were first-team regulars under the German.
Liverpool have usually played with a false nine under Klopp with Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane mostly sharing the duty between them over the years. But, with a big-money striker like Nunez in their ranks, the Merseysiders are now expected to line up in a much different way.
Klopp has mostly played a 4-3-3 system at Liverpool with a false nine but could revert back to the 4-2-3-1 he mostly used at Borussia Dortmund.
Nunez comes with a big reputation having scored 34 goals in 41 games last season for Benfica. He looks like an all round striker with excellent mobility and link up play and is expected to spearhead the Reds' new-look attack in most of their games next season.
With Sadio Mane set to depart, Luis Diaz is expected to feature heavily on the wife left with Mohamed Salah on the opposite flank. Diogo Jota's versatility could mean he could share the secondary striker duty with Roberto Firmino.
Fabinho and Thiago are expected to be the first-choice central midfield duo ahead of a back four of Alexander-Arnold, Matip/Konate, Van Dijk and Robertson.
With the kind of personnel he has, there could be plenty of tweaks in Klopp's tactics during the long season though.