How Manchester United's five missed Summer transfer targets faring this season

Bengaluru, Nov 20: Ole Gunnar Solskjær managed three major signings in the Summer with midfielder Donny van de Beek, left-back Alex Telles and plus Edinson Cavani on a free deal. But maybe out of these only Telles was the first choice target for the Red Devils. The Manchester giants largely remained in the pursuit of the likes Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish etc only to see Ed Woodward failing again to get the deals done.
In total, there were five players whom United actively targeted in the summer - so, how are they all getting on so far this season? We’ve looked below-
Jadon Sancho
The Dortmund ace was at the centre of United's transfer plans all along. But Dortmund's £108 mil transfer demand for the player saw United temporarily backing out from the deal. The English attacker, however, has not had the best of the start this term yet. He has only contributed two goals and two assists in nine appearances in all competitions which pretty average given his last season's display.
Jack Grealish
United missed out on the English midfielder and instead signed Van de Beek. The former Ajax midfielder has shown glimpses of his talent, but Grealish’s form suggests he could have been improved inclusion at Old Trafford. He was sensational for his club last year and appears to have moved onto another level this term with five goals and six assists in all competition already.
Dayot Upamecano
Solskjaer was desperate to sign a centre-back in Summer and the RB Leipzig star was one of his targets. But United's offers were rebuffed. He has continued his good form this season as well marshalling the Bundesliga sides defence. He has played all but one game for Leipzig so far this season, scoring once. His display also has recently handed him his France.
Jude Bellingham
Bellingham became one of the most sought-after young talents in European football after bursting onto the scene with Birmingham City. The Red Devils tried to persuade the youngster but despite United’s best efforts the former Championship, the star opted to move abroad, following in the footsteps of Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho. He signed for Dortmund for a deal worth £30m leaving the Red Devils empty-handed. Although, he is yet to be a regular in the line-up but has made a good start. He has scored in German Cup and provided two assists, including one in the Champions League, before recently becoming England’s third-youngest full international recently.
Ousmane Dembele
United linked with the Barcelona winger at the last stage of the window as a backup option of Jadon Sancho. But with the Red Devils only seeking a loan move, the deal faltered. It, however, has provided the French winger a good opportunity to progress under new boss Koeman. He has made a good start so far and has scored twice in the Champions League and has started three La Liga games for the club.