Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

How Manchester United will accommodate Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes

By
Bruno Fernandes has been pivotal since his arrival in Manchester
Bruno Fernandes has been pivotal since his arrival in Manchester

Bengaluru, March 13: Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United a much-needed boost of creativity following his big-money move from Sporting Losbon in January.

The 25-year-old has hit the ground running from his very first day in a Red Devil shirt and the club's form has also seen a major improvement.

Now, with their star midfielder Paul Pogba on the brink of his return to the team after recovering from ankle surgery, things can only get better for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It would be interesting to see how well Pogba and Fernandes teams up in the middle of the park and if Pogba can manage to rediscover his form, the Red Devils have every reason to be optimistic.

Pogba, who has been strongly linked with an exit from Old Trafford on a consistent basis in the last few transfer windows, could also reportedly be willing to stay at the club if his partnership with Fernandes works out and the club manages to improve their performance.

There are a number of ways in which Solskjaer could accommodate the two creative central midfielders and get the best results. However, the best tactics to bring the best out of the duo along with the rest of the team would be a 4-4-2 diamond.

4-4-2 diamond is one of the most suitable systems for dynamic teams and this system is neither too defensive nor too attacking.

With a back five of David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, injuries permitting, the Red Devils would have a solid four-man midfield which will be full of creativity.

Brazilian midfielder Fred would be the ideal man to sit at the bottom with McTominay and Pogba slightly further advanced roles with Fernandes being deployed at the tip of the diamond.

Up front, Martial could be joined by Greenwood, James or even Odion Ighalo until Marcus Rashford returns from injury. Solskjaer has recently deployed his his team in a 4-4-2 diamond system but with Pogba, it will be much more effective.

And with a player like Pogba alongside him, Fernandes would enjoy more freedom having being released from the too much creative workload on his shoulders.

More MANCHESTER UNITED News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: Teams face loss after Corona
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue