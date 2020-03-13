How Manchester United will accommodate Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes

Bengaluru, March 13: Bruno Fernandes has given Manchester United a much-needed boost of creativity following his big-money move from Sporting Losbon in January.
The 25-year-old has hit the ground running from his very first day in a Red Devil shirt and the club's form has also seen a major improvement.
Now, with their star midfielder Paul Pogba on the brink of his return to the team after recovering from ankle surgery, things can only get better for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
It would be interesting to see how well Pogba and Fernandes teams up in the middle of the park and if Pogba can manage to rediscover his form, the Red Devils have every reason to be optimistic.
Pogba, who has been strongly linked with an exit from Old Trafford on a consistent basis in the last few transfer windows, could also reportedly be willing to stay at the club if his partnership with Fernandes works out and the club manages to improve their performance.
There are a number of ways in which Solskjaer could accommodate the two creative central midfielders and get the best results. However, the best tactics to bring the best out of the duo along with the rest of the team would be a 4-4-2 diamond.
4-4-2 diamond is one of the most suitable systems for dynamic teams and this system is neither too defensive nor too attacking.
With a back five of David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, injuries permitting, the Red Devils would have a solid four-man midfield which will be full of creativity.
Brazilian midfielder Fred would be the ideal man to sit at the bottom with McTominay and Pogba slightly further advanced roles with Fernandes being deployed at the tip of the diamond.
Up front, Martial could be joined by Greenwood, James or even Odion Ighalo until Marcus Rashford returns from injury. Solskjaer has recently deployed his his team in a 4-4-2 diamond system but with Pogba, it will be much more effective.
And with a player like Pogba alongside him, Fernandes would enjoy more freedom having being released from the too much creative workload on his shoulders.