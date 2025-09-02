How much Money will Alexander Isak earn after record transfer to Liverpool?

Rohit Sharma Diet Chart: What food did India stalwart avoid and what did he eat to shed 20 Kgs?

Liverpool have sealed one of the most significant transfers in Premier League history by signing Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on the Transfer Deadline day.

The deal, valued at around £125 million and potentially rising to £130 million with add-ons, marks a British transfer record, surpassing previous high-profile moves. Isak has committed to a six-year contract at Anfield.

The summer transfer window witnessed a protracted saga surrounding Isak's desire to move. The 25-year-old striker made his intentions clear by staying away from Newcastle's preseason tour and not featuring in the club's early season matches. Publicly voicing dissatisfaction with the club's management, Isak's relationship with Newcastle became untenable.

On the deadline day, Liverpool quickly moved to secure Isak's services, who promptly passed a medical and returned to training with Liverpool before joining the Swedish national team for upcoming international duties.

During his three seasons at Newcastle, Isak enjoyed prolific form, scoring 62 goals in 109 appearances across all competitions, including 54 in the Premier League. Last season, he finished as the league's second top scorer with 23 goals, trailing only Salah.

How much money will Alexander Isak earn at Liverpool?

The deal is not only groundbreaking in transfer fee terms but also in Isak's remuneration at Liverpool. He is set to earn approximately £13 million annually, or around £250,000 per week, placing him as the club's third-highest earner behind Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Isak's contract also runs till 2031, which means the Sweden international will earn around £78 million as his wages for his current Liverpool contract.

Liverpool spend big in Transfer Window

Liverpool have made history in this summer transfer window by spending an unprecedented £446 million, the highest ever by a Premier League club in a single window. This spending spree included three of the biggest signings of the summer: Alexander Isak for a British record fee of £125 million, Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for around £116.5 million, and Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for approximately £79 million.