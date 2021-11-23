How Solskjaer’s record compares to Moyes, Van Gaal, and Mourinho at Manchester United

Bengaluru, Nov. 23: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign at Manchester United ended almost after three years in the wake of their 4-1 loss to Watford last Saturday.
The writing was on the wall since United's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford and the defeat against relegation battlers Watford was the final nail in the coffin.
Erratic performances, inconsistency and an almost negligible tactical cohesion were some of the reasons behind his downfall. Despite spending almost close to £450 million he failed to win any trophy at United.
However, he supervised some famous wins, particularly over PSG and Manchester City, the club's greatest away record, while leading the team to a runner-up finish in the Premier League last term. He mostly paid the price for failing to turn the Red Devils into strong title challengers.
However, how does Solskjaer's record compare to three managers who came before him? Here we have taken a look:
1. Jose Mourinho
Arguably the most effective manager post-Ferguson era, the Portuguese tactician left the club with bitterness however obtained some on-field success prior. Mourinho managed United for 144 games with a 58 per cent win rate (highest among four), winning 84, drawing 32 times and losing 28. His record against big-six is also decent with 10 wins, 12 losses and 7 draws. In terms of silverware, he was the most successful with three trophies (Community Shield, League Cup, Europa League).
2. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
The Norway manager's overall win rate of 54 per cent puts him second on this list. He managed overall 168 games, winning 91 of them, drawing 37 and losing 40. His record against the traditional big-six - Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham - is diverse, with 14 wins, 10 draws and 12 losses.
3. Louis Van Gaal
The Dutch coach has had the most successful record against the traditional big six. He won 10 of his 23 meetings against the big-six - giving him a success rate of 43 per cent. However, overall he recorded the worst win rate in comparison with the other three. He achieved an overall 52 per cent win rate, with 54 wins, 24 draws and 25 losses. He, however, won FA Cup in his last season.
4. David Moyes
The current West Ham manager had the shortest stint among the four and secured only a 53 per cent win rate, with 27 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses. His record against the traditional big six was awful with 6 losses, 3 draws and just 2 wins. He however claimed the Community Shield trophy in his first game in charge.