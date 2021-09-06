How Tottenham Hotspur fared during the summer transfer window

Bengaluru, September 6: Tottenham Hotspur have been on a steady decline since they made it to the final of the Champions League in 2019 where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool.
A poor start to the following season saw Mauricio Pochettino face the axe and Jose Mourinho was appointed as his successor but the Portuguese maestro struggled to make his mark at the North London club.
Mourinho too was eventually sacked after just 17 months in charge at the club and in the turn of two years, Spurs looked like a team who failed to capitalise during their good times.
It was a pretty active window for the Lilywhites who saw Nuno Espirito Santo takeover the hotseat from interim manager Ryan Mason and the appointment of Fabio Paratici as Managing Director of Football also played a key role in the summer.
While the Portuguese coach might not be one of the most celebrated managers in the world, he has made a solid impact at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium upon his arrival and has made a lot of changes to the line-up with signings and sales.
Spurs, who currently occupy the first place in the table after three games, got a major boost with retention of Harry Kane's services. Here, we will take a look at how Spurs have fared in the transfer market this summer.
1. Retaining Kane is a new signing
Despite immense interest from Manchester City on their star striker Harry Kane, Spurs managed to hold onto the 28-year-old and it is needless to say that this was the club's biggest victory of the window.
Daniel Levy is known as a difficult negotiator and refused to lower his asking price of £150 million for the England skipper and Pep Guardiola's side chose to step down their interest.
Kane, himself, looked keen on a move away from Spurs in search of silverwares but has openly stated on social media that he remains committed to the club. Managing to hold onto one of the best strikers in the world is the best piece of business Spurs have done this summer.
2. Top signings
Spurs actually had a pretty underrated transfer window managing to make some incredible deals under the radar.
Their list of incomings this summer were:
• Bryan Gil from Sevilla (£26m/ part-exchange),
• Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta (season-long loan with option to make it permanent for £13m),
• Cristian Romero from Atalanta (Loan deal with option to make it permanent for £42.5m),
• Pape Matar Sarr from Metz (£14.6m),
• Emerson Royal from Barcelona (£25.8m).
All their acquisitions this summer have been incredible. Romero was the best defender in Serie A last season while Gil is regarded as the future of Spanish football.
Gollini, on the other hand, looks too good to be the deputy to Hugo Lloris and is expected to take the gloves from the Frenchman eventually.
Sarr is regarded as one of the best teenage talents in Europe right now. Emerson Royal's arrival from Barcelona on the deadline day looks like a cherry on the cake.
3. Outgoings
Spurs have done pretty well in terms of offloading players this summer as well.
List of departures from the club this summer include:
• Moussa Sissoko (Watford, £3m)
• Paulo Gazzaniga (Fulham, free)
• Danny Rose (Watford, free)
• Juan Foyth (Villarreal, £13.5m)
• Erik Lamela (Sevilla, part-exchange)
• Toby Alderweireld (Al-Duhail, £4.2m)
• Joe Hart (Celtic, £1m)
• Jubril Okedina (Cambridge, undisclosed)
• Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland, undisclosed)
• TJ Eyoma (Lincoln, undisclosed)
• Serge Aurier (released/contract terminated)
Apart from Alderweireld, all the outgoings make sense and Spurs have managed to get pretty good deals from their outgoing players as well. They couldn't have done any better to hand their new manager a a fresh and rejuvenated side.