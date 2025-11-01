Football Eddie Howe Encourages Newcastle Forward Nick Woltemade To Maintain Consistency In Premier League Eddie Howe has urged Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade to maintain his consistency following a strong start in the Premier League. With four goals already, Howe praises Woltemade's technical ability and team ethics while highlighting the importance of long-term success. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Eddie Howe has praised Nick Woltemade's impressive start at Newcastle United, urging him to maintain his form. Since his transfer from Stuttgart, Woltemade has become Newcastle's top scorer with four Premier League goals. As Newcastle prepares to face West Ham, Howe expressed satisfaction with Woltemade's performance and adaptation both on and off the field.

Woltemade's versatility is a key asset for Newcastle. His height combined with technical skills can surprise opponents. Howe emphasised the importance of consistency for Woltemade, as teams will devise strategies against him. The challenge lies in maintaining his goal-scoring ability despite these tactics.

During the summer transfer window, Newcastle signed two strikers, including Woltemade and Yoane Wissa. Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson left the club. Wissa is currently injured and might return after November's international break. Meanwhile, Wilson could face Newcastle on Sunday as he now plays for West Ham.

Howe acknowledged Wilson's potential appearance against his former team but stressed the focus remains on Newcastle's objectives. "It will be great to see Callum but, most importantly, we have a job to do," Howe stated.

Callum Wilson might play against a former club for the first time in the Premier League. Despite playing 75 games since 2022-23 for both Newcastle and West Ham, he hasn't faced Bournemouth yet. Neil Sullivan holds the record for most appearances without facing a former club.

Bruno Guimaraes is another player to watch at Newcastle. He has scored three goals in eight league games this season, just two short of last season’s total in 38 matches. Notably, Guimaraes has won 19 out of 21 games when he scored.

Match Prediction: Newcastle Favoured

Nuno Espirito Santo faces pressure as West Ham manager after losing three consecutive Premier League matches. This marks his sixth streak of three losses in a row as a manager in the league. However, he has never lost four consecutive matches before.

Newcastle has shown resilience by scoring seven of their last 13 goals in the final 15 minutes of games. In contrast, West Ham struggles defensively this season, conceding 20 goals and facing 133 shots—the second-highest in the league.

Newcastle's Away Form

The Magpies have not won any of their last seven away league matches (D4 L3), failing to score in four of them. Their last longer winless away run was between August and December 2021 over nine games.

However, they have a strong record at London Stadium against West Ham, losing only once in eight visits (W5 D2). They remain unbeaten in their last six trips there (W4 D2).

The Opta win probability suggests a favourable outcome for Newcastle with a 51.5% chance of winning compared to West Ham’s 25.3%. A draw stands at 23.2% likelihood.