Football Eddie Howe Calls For Patience With Newcastle's New Signings Ahead Of Wolves Clash Eddie Howe emphasises the need for patience with new signings Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa as Newcastle United prepares to face Wolves in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

Eddie Howe is optimistic about Newcastle United's new signings but has asked for patience from fans. The team recently drew 0-0 with Leeds United and has struggled to score in two of their three matches this season. With the transfer of Alexander Isak now settled, Newcastle hopes Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa will make an impact after joining late in the transfer window.

Howe emphasised the need for understanding as these players adapt. "There will be a period of adjustment so we all have to be very understanding of that. It is difficult for players to just come in," he stated. He also noted that Woltemade, who played for Germany recently, missed pre-season training with Newcastle, which could affect his integration.

Discussing the drawn-out transfer saga involving Isak, Howe remarked on its impact on the squad. "I don’t think every squad would have been able to blank it out and carry on and make the team grow from the experience," he said. The team aims to improve from this experience rather than let it hinder their progress.

Wolves have had a tough start to their season, conceding eight goals in three league games. Their last match ended in a 3-2 loss against Everton. Despite activity on transfer deadline day, Wolves only added Tolu Arokodare from Genk. Manager Vitor Pereira has not secured a win in seven Premier League games, losing six.

Nick Woltemade is set to become Newcastle's fourth German player in the Premier League. He scored five goals in his last seven appearances for Stuttgart and shone at the Under-21 Euros. In the 2024-25 Bundesliga season, he was among the top scorers with 17 goals across all competitions.

Tolu Arokodare was joint top scorer in Belgium's Pro League last season with 21 goals for Genk. He led the league in shots taken and has 44 goal involvements in 95 appearances there. Wolves hope he can ease the scoring pressure on Jorgen Strand Larsen, who was linked with Newcastle last month.

Match Prediction: Newcastle Win

Historically, Wolves have struggled at St James' Park, winning only once in their last 22 top-flight away games there since December 2018 under Nuno Espirito Santo. In total, they have kept just two clean sheets at Newcastle's ground since 1899 and 1974.

Newcastle has scored in all 20 Premier League encounters against Wolves, a record surpassed only by Arsenal against West Brom (26) and Arsenal against Wolves (22). Despite not winning any of their first three league matches this season (two draws and one defeat), Newcastle has faced just 18 shots—fewer than any other team since Manchester City allowed only 15 during the first three matches of the 2021-22 season.

The Opta win probability suggests a strong chance for Newcastle with a 64.9% likelihood of victory compared to Wolves' 16.2%. A draw stands at an 18.8% probability.