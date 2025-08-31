Lando Norris Acknowledges It Will Take Some Magic To Beat Oscar Piastri At Dutch Grand Prix

Football Eddie Howe States Nick Woltemade Would Have Altered Newcastle's Performance Against Leeds Eddie Howe expressed that Nick Woltemade's presence could have significantly improved Newcastle United's performance in their recent goalless draw with Leeds United. Despite missing key players, Howe emphasised the need for better goal-scoring efforts. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Eddie Howe expressed his belief that Newcastle United's latest acquisition, Nick Woltemade, could have significantly impacted their recent match against Leeds United. Despite completing an £80 million transfer from Stuttgart earlier that day, Woltemade watched from the stands as Newcastle struggled to score at Elland Road. The game ended in a goalless draw, leaving fans and management pondering what might have been with Woltemade on the pitch.

Newcastle's attacking options were limited, with William Osula leading the line due to Alexander Isak's absence amid transfer talks with Liverpool. Anthony Gordon, who had filled in for Isak in previous matches, was unavailable due to a suspension following a red card against Liverpool. This left Newcastle struggling to find offensive momentum.

The match statistics highlighted Newcastle's challenges in attack. Both teams combined for only three shots on target—one for Leeds and two for Newcastle—and an expected goals (xG) total of 1.01. This was one of the lowest xG figures in the Premier League since last season, surpassed only by Fulham versus Manchester United in January with 0.93.

Reflecting on the game, Howe acknowledged the need for improvement despite missing key players like Gordon and Joelinton. "Any team would miss their centre-forward," Howe stated, "but we still have quality players who can do more in the final third." He emphasised that scoring has not been an issue historically for Newcastle and stressed the importance of quickly turning their fortunes around.

Howe expressed frustration over not having Woltemade available for selection against Leeds. The German forward scored 17 goals across all competitions last season for Stuttgart. Howe praised Woltemade's technical skills and creativity around the box, noting his potential to offer different dimensions to Newcastle's play.

"I like the different dimensions to his game," Howe told BBC Radio 5 Live about Woltemade. "Of course, he's a big presence... but he has really good technical skills and creative ideas around the box." Howe is optimistic about Woltemade adapting to Premier League demands and becoming a valuable asset.

Leeds' Strong Home Performance

While Newcastle continues searching for their first win this season, Leeds remains unbeaten at Elland Road with four points from three games. Leeds manager Daniel Farke expressed satisfaction with his team's performance against one of England's top sides. "We played one of the best sides in the United Kingdom and we dominated," Farke said.

Farke praised his team's solid defensive approach and competitive spirit throughout the match. He highlighted how crucial it is for newly promoted teams to maintain strong defensive performances without conceding opportunities to opponents.

As Newcastle looks ahead, they hope Woltemade will soon adapt and contribute significantly to their attacking efforts. Meanwhile, clarity regarding Isak's future remains crucial as they navigate ongoing transfer speculations involving Liverpool's interest.