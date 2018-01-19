Huddersfield make sensational move for Subotic

London, January 19: Huddersfield Town have reportedly lined-up an ambitious move for Borussia Dortmund star Neven Subotic.
The Serbia centre-back has spent a decade with the Bundesliga club, winning two titles and the German Cup.
However, his career has taken a major dip in recent years following successive injuries and now it is reported that he and the German club wants to part ways from each other.
The Serbian's first-team chances have further lessened with Dortmund's £20million capture of Basel defender Manuel Akanji.
Terriers boss David Wagner spent four years as Dortmund's reserve coach before taking charge at John Smith's Stadium in 2015.
He now wants to raid his old club for Subotic.
It would be a sensational move for a club of Huddersfield's stature and will be a valuable addition too.
Huddersfield's season in the Premier League has been an up and down one so far.
They are placed 14th on the table but it cannot be said that they will be safe by the end of the season.
Defence is an area of the team where they need additions and a world-class player like Subotic could serve their purpose.
Reports in Germany publication Bild claim Town officials have made opening approaches for the 29-year-old, who played for Mainz before joining Borussia in 2008.
Subotic will be out of contract this summer, and would only cost a bargain £3m.
French club Saint Etienne are also interested in the former US Under-20 international.
But Subotic is tempted to join Huddersfield, who have given themselves a strong chance of Premier League survival following promotion last May.
Also, the Serbian wants to gather experience in the Premier League and get back his reputation.