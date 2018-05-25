Huddersfield's Premier League survival is a tale of grit, passion, resilience and attitude

Bengaluru, May 25: Huddersfield Town’s return to the English top flight for the first time since 1972 was supposed to be one of melancholy. They were the bookies’ favourite to be relegated but the North Yorkshire club has proved everyone wrong. The Terriers’ escape from relegation remains underappreciated opposed to the sides managed by Sean Dyche, Chris Hughton, Roy Hodgson or Rafa Benitez; that were supposedly also in the danger zone at the beginning of the season but survived. The story of Huddersfield’s survival is that of grit, passion, resilience, the right attitude, but above all, courage and hard work. David Wagner has pulled off another miracle at the John Smith’s Stadium this season.
Huddersfield had risen from the Championship with a negative goal difference and had failed to score in play-off semifinals and finals until the shootouts. Wagner himself had suggested at the start of the season that Huddersfield were the biggest outsiders in the history of England’s rebranded top flight. Huddersfield’s resources seemed paltry even by Championship standards so the terriers coming to the Premier League was seen as anomaly that was soon to be rectified by their immediate relegation.
Other clubs of similar means, the likes Swindon town in 1993 and Blackpool of 2010/11 were bundled back straight away. Only Phil Brown’s Hull City of 2009/10 season are underdogs of similar pedigree to have survived; only to be relegated the very next season. Huddersfield have survived showing qualities that suggest that they could endure among the elite for the first time in more than half a century.
Huddersfield spent only £40 million over summer bolstering their squad and brought £11 million signing Alex Pritchard in January, this is less than what Manchester City spent on a full-back. Their wage bill is also the lowest in the league, with no one in Huddersfield’s squad earning even close to what Stoke pay Kevin Wimmer for instance.
Chairman Dean Hoyle had announced at the start of the season that he would not even contemplate to sack Wagner even if his club was to go down. This showed that the club hierarchy believed in the German and for good reason. When Wagner took charge in November 2015, Huddersfield were closer to being relegated from the championship than getting promoted. To gain promotion, he instilled a method and an indomitable faith in his players that enabled his side to transcend their limitations. The same has happened this season.
Huddersfield have been uplifting to watch for their spirit, passion and resilience, if not for flair. They have made far more tackles (715, next best is 657) than any other team in the league. Only Watford have allowed fewer shots on goal than Huddersfield outside the top six. Summer signings, the keeper Jonas Lossl, centre-back Mathias “Zanka” Jorgensen and the right-back Florent Hadergjonaj have fitted in seamlessly in the side keeping the spirit intact.
Players already playing for the club, the likes of the underrated dynamic midfield duo of Jonathan Hogg and Aaron Mooy, who frequently dictated the game’s tempo, Rajiv van LaPara on the wings and the defensive colossus of Christopher Schindler have performed far beyond their ability. Increasing their goal-scoring threat and adding more creative influence should be the natural progression for this side.
This survival is a tribute to Wagner’s ability to make the right tactical tweaks and the 'we can do it’ culture he has instilled at the club. Every time the terriers looked to be moving in a downward spiral, they pulled out something magical - be it the 2-1 win over Manchester United, before which they were on a seven-game losing streak, putting four past Watford post a Christmas slump or beating Bournemouth and West Brom back to back in February and ultimately defying the prophesies of doom by earning draws against Manchester City and Chelsea in their tough end season run-in.
The next big challenge for Huddersfield is to keep Wagner in charge and fend off any interest for their core players. In these exciting times for the Yorkshire club, with the German at the helm, there are newer chapters to be added in what he describes as a 'fairy tale’.
