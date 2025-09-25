Phil Foden's Goal And Assist Propel Manchester City To EFL Cup Victory Against Huddersfield Town

Asia Cup 2025: Why did Sanju Samson not Bat for India against Bangladesh Today?

Phil Foden's performance was pivotal as Manchester City secured a 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup's third round. Foden scored the opening goal and later assisted Savinho, ensuring City's victory at Accu Stadium. Despite dominating possession early on, City didn't threaten Huddersfield's goal until Foden's 18th-minute strike.

Foden executed a clever one-two with debutant Divine Mukasa before sending a left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner. This goal marked the beginning of City's control over the match. However, they struggled to create clear chances for the rest of the first half.

City had been dominant in the EFL Cup, winning it four times consecutively from 2017-18 to 2020-21. Recently, their form dipped, losing three of their last four matches in this competition. This was as many defeats as they had in their first 29 games under Pep Guardiola.

Nico O'Reilly had a chance to extend City's lead in the 53rd minute but saw his effort saved by Lee Nicholls. Zepiqueno Redmond missed an opportunity for Huddersfield by volleying over the bar. City eventually doubled their lead when Savinho scored off Foden's assist in the 74th minute.

Foden's contribution was crucial, settling any nerves with his goal. He managed three shots, created three chances, and completed 38 of his 66 passes in the final third before being substituted in the 77th minute. His performance highlighted his influence on the game.

Mukasa made a promising debut, leading all players with six shots and five inside the area. He also provided an assist and completed 26 of his 29 passes, showcasing his potential on this big stage.

Huddersfield nearly set up a tense finish when Cameron Ashia's curling shot hit the post with James Trafford beaten. However, that was their only significant threat to City's defence throughout the match.

This victory marks a positive step for Manchester City as they aim to regain their dominance in domestic cup competitions. The team's performance against Huddersfield demonstrated both individual brilliance and collective strength.