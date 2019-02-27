Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Huddersfield Town 1 Wolves 0: Last-gasp Mounie goal gives Siewert first win

By Opta
Steve Mounie (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring last-gasp winner
Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounie (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring last-gasp winner

London, February 27: Steve Mounie's last-gasp goal secured Huddersfield Town a 1-0 win over Wolves, ending a run of five successive Premier League defeats and giving Jan Siewert his first points as manager.

Results | Points Table

Siewert, who was brought in as David Wagner's full-time successor at the end of January, had seen Huddersfield suffer defeats in each of his first four matches at the helm, but after ringing the changes his side battled to their first league victory since winning away to Wolves in November.

Aside from a few half-chances, the first half passed with precious little excitement, though Siewert was surely happy to see an improvement from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United having made eight alterations.

Huddersfield appeared more committed to attacking in the second half and, although their luck seemed to have deserted them with a few misses, their persistence paid off and Mounie made amends for a bad miss early on, clinching only their third league win of the campaign.

Jonathan Hogg saw a 25-yard effort deflected just past the post in the sixth minute, but any early promise soon dissipated as a result of Huddersfield's lack of craft in attack.

Wolves looked a little more threatening, going close in the 26th minute when Diogo Jota played the ball across goal and Matt Doherty scuffed his effort into the side-netting.

Raul Jimenez then saw a header flash past the right-hand post just before the end of a generally dull first period.

There was not much of an improvement initially after the break, but Huddersfield did craft a glorious chance in the 58th minute - Mounie somehow heading into the side-netting from close range.

Wolves did not get so lucky in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, however.

Lively substitute Aaron Mooy's cross was deflected to Karlan Grant, whose shot found its way to Mounie to bundle in from a few yards out, sparking scenes of elation at the John Smith's Stadium.

What does it mean? Siewert's nous and bravery pay off

The loss to Newcastle at the weekend saw Huddersfield picked apart at times, with Jonas Lossl kept immensely busy. On Tuesday, however, he had significantly less to do and Town appeared more rigid at the back. Siewert deserves praise for making eight changes and getting a response, while his positive substitutions certainly played a part in the winning goal.

Mounie gets his reward

Until the final stages of the match, it looked as though it was going to be a day to forget for Mounie. He wasted one glorious chance and saw another effort go just wide, but he continued plugging away, getting himself into good positions and that saw him get the crucial goal.

Jota fails to find the way through

Although he threatened on one occasion in the first half, Jota was generally disappointing. Huddersfield, for the most part, looked solid at the back, and it was the Portuguese midfielder's job to unlock them. He failed.

What's next?

A trip to Brighton and Hove Albion awaits for Huddersfield on Saturday (March 2), while Wolves host fellow promoted side Cardiff City.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 3:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue