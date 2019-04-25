Hugo Boumous signs new three-year contract with FC Goa

Goa, April 25, 2019: Hugo Boumous has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at FC Goa that will keep him at the Indian Super League (ISL) club till 2022.
By doing so, the young Frenchman became the first-ever foreigner to sign a three-year contract in the ISL.
The 23-year-old joined the club in January 2018 and has gone on to be a vital cog in the team.
His blistering form in the 2017-18 season helped the Gaurs seal a spot in the ISL play-offs as he dazzled the crowd with two goals and as many assists that season. He then went on to become the top scorer for the side in the 2018 Super Cup for the club, where the Gaurs bowed out at the semifinal stage.
This season saw the Frenchman score three goals in addition to five assists as the Gaurs marched their way to a runner-up finish in ISL. The Frenchman then played a pivotal role in FC Goa's triumph in the Super Cup, helping the club land its first piece of silverware.
Commenting on his contract extension, a delighted Boumous said, "Staying at FC Goa was always my first priority and now I can say that I'm happy to have signed a new contract that'll keep me here for some time to come.
"This helps me buckle down and focus on what's important. I would like to thank the club for having the faith in me and the fans for always having our backs. I'm confident that we will continue to have success in the years to come."
Speaking on the contract extension, FC Goa President Akshay Tandon said, "Hugo (Boumous) is a young and versatile player and is able to play multiple positions. He brings quality to both FC Goa and the ISL. We see him as an integral part of the squad for many years to come."
(Source: FC Goa Media)