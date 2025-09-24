India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs BAN Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online?

Football Hugo Ekitike's Suspension Following 'Stupid' Red Card Sparks Manager Arne Slot's Disappointment Hugo Ekitike received a red card during Liverpool's match against Southampton, leading to his suspension. Manager Arne Slot expressed disappointment over the incident, emphasising the need for emotional control in players. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

Hugo Ekitike faces a challenge to regain favour with Arne Slot after receiving a red card against Southampton. Ekitike replaced Alexander Isak, who scored for Liverpool in the first half of Tuesday's EFL Cup match at Anfield, which ended 2-1 in Liverpool's favour. Despite Shea Charles equalising for Southampton, Federico Chiesa set up Ekitike for an easy goal. However, Ekitike's celebration led to his dismissal.

Ekitike's celebration mirrored Lionel Messi's famous shirt-holding gesture. Already booked for dissent, he received a second yellow card and was sent off. This suspension rules him out of Liverpool's upcoming match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Slot criticised the incident as "needless and stupid," emphasising the importance of controlling emotions on the field.

Slot expressed his disappointment with Ekitike's actions. "The first [booking] was already needless and to a certain extent stupid because you have to control your emotions," Slot stated. He acknowledged the challenges faced by strikers but stressed the need for discipline. Slot added that if a player scores a remarkable goal, they might celebrate, but he prefers acknowledging teammates' contributions.

Ekitike took to social media to apologise for his actions. He wrote: "I was so excited to help the team achieve another victory here in our home for my first EFL Cup match. The emotion got the better of me. My apologies to all the Red family. Thanks to the fans who always support us and to my team-mates for this victory!"

With Ekitike suspended, Alexander Isak is expected to start in Liverpool's Premier League game against Crystal Palace. Isak joined from Newcastle United but has been limited due to missing most of pre-season. Slot has urged caution regarding Isak's fitness as he prepares for his first league start since joining Liverpool.

Key Players to Watch

Jean-Philippe Mateta is a key player for Crystal Palace under Oliver Glasner, scoring 29 goals in 55 Premier League appearances. His goal ratio is impressive under Glasner’s management. For Liverpool, Mohamed Salah remains crucial, contributing significantly with 31 goals and 20 assists since last season.

Salah has been involved in 51 Premier League goals since last season began—20 more than any other player. His total stands at 274 goal involvements (186 goals, 88 assists) for Liverpool, nearing Wayne Rooney’s record at Manchester United (183 goals, 93 assists).

Match Outlook and Predictions

Liverpool aims to continue their strong start by winning their sixth consecutive top-flight match this season—a feat achieved only four times previously by them. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace remains unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games (W4 D7), seeking a twelfth unbeaten game streak.

The Opta supercomputer predicts a Liverpool win despite Palace’s recent form and their Community Shield victory over Liverpool on penalties in August. Palace seeks their best top-flight start since finishing third in the 1990-91 season.

Team Win Probability (%) Crystal Palace 28.1% Draw 24.3% Liverpool 47.6%

This match features two unbeaten teams this season facing off against each other. Historically, three of the last four such encounters ended in draws except Tottenham’s win over Liverpool in September 2023.

Liverpool boasts an impressive away record against Crystal Palace with nine wins and one draw from their last ten league visits—marking their longest ongoing unbeaten away run against any side.