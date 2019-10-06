Football
Hugo Lloris suffers dislocated elbow

By Stephen Creek
Hugo Lloris

London, October 6: Tottenham have confirmed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dislocated his elbow during Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion after he was assessed at a nearby hospital.

The France international fell awkwardly after Neal Maupay headed Brighton into the lead three minutes into the match at Amex Stadium and had to be taken off on a stretcher.

Lloris was replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga, who conceded twice more as Aaron Connolly's brace ensured a comfortable win for Brighton.

A statement on Tottenham's official website said: "We can confirm that Hugo Lloris sustained a dislocated elbow during Saturday's match against Brighton.

"Our club captain was stretchered off as a result of the injury and will return to London after being assessed at a local hospital.

"Assessment will continue in the coming week to ascertain the full extent of the injury and the length of time he will require to undergo rehabilitation."

Story first published: Sunday, October 6, 2019, 2:41 [IST]
