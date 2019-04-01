Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lloris accepts blame for Liverpool winner

By Opta
Hugo Lloris
Liverpool snatched victory against Tottenham thanks to Hugo Lloris' error – and the goalkeeper recognised that he was at fault.

London, April 1: Hugo Lloris is keen to move on quickly from Tottenham's defeat to Liverpool after his late error sent the Reds top of the Premier League.

Spurs looked set to return from Anfield with a hard-fought point after Lucas Moura cancelled out Roberto Firmino's opener, with Moussa Sissoko even spurning a chance to win the match.

But Lloris failed to gather a tame Mohamed Salah header in the final moments and dropped the ball against Toby Alderweireld for a calamitous own goal.

1
987909

The France goalkeeper accepted he must take the blame for the incident but is at least relieved that, with Tottenham opening their new stadium against Crystal Palace in midweek, he will not have to wait long to make amends.

"When you are a goalkeeper, you know the responsibility," Lloris told Sky Sports. "It's like this.

"Of course you question yourself. The good thing is that you know there is another game in three days, so you need to switch off about and prepare the next game. I think it's the best way to forget.

"I tried to catch the ball twice but unfortunately there was no bounce, it bounced straight to the shin of Toby. And then what happened happened. The luck was probably on the opponent's side.

"It's tough, because we made so much effort to come back in the game. We had a few chances to score the second goal, but then on a set-piece we conceded this goal. It's a bit sad for us."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue