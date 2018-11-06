Football

I-League: 10-man Churchill hold Real Kashmir to stay unbeaten away from home

Srinagar, November 6: 10-man Churchill Brothers held Real Kashmir FC to a creditable goalless draw, as history was made at Srinagar’s TRC ground, with the first-ever Hero I-League game taking place in the state of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday (November 6).

The two-time former champions from Goa had their goalkeeper James Kithan sent off just before half-time but held on and in fact even had the last chance of the game. They remain unbeaten in their first three games, all of them away from home.

Scottish coach David Robertson’s home side will feel an opportunity was lost to register a second successive win in their debut campaign, having won the opener against defending champions Minerva Punjab away from home.

Kashmir opted to solely depend on Ivorian striker Gnohere Krizo for a breakthrough, but the visitors' defence led by Libyan Hussein Eldor and Serbian Nenad Novakovic had a solid outing, thwarting all such designs of the home team.

Coach Robertson had an unchanged line-up from the eleven which beat Minerva in their opener while Churchill’s Romanian coach Gigiu opted to start with Lamgoulen Hangshing as his under-22 pick instead of Vinil Poojary who had started in the previous game.

It was end to end football in brilliant sunshine, but chances were few and far between in the first half. Churchill now have three points from their three draws while Real Kashmir have picked up their fourth point after their second game.

Real Kashmir will now host Neroca FC on Sunday (November 11).

Source: AIFF

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 17:07 [IST]
