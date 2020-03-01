Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I-League 2019-20: Gokulam Kerala hold Punjab FC to 1-1 draw

By Pti
Gokulam Kerala and Punjab FC share the spoils (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Gokulam Kerala and Punjab FC share the spoils (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Kozhikode, March 1: Gokulam Kerala FC and Punjab FC shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in their I-League match at the EMC Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday (February 29).

Punjab FC's Dipanda Dicka drew first blood in the 33rd minute thanks to a defensive and goalkeeping lapse by Gokulam, while the visitors returned the favour in the 63rd minute to allow Nathaniel Garcia equalise for the home side.

With this result, Punjab FC remain in second place on the league table with 22 points in 14 matches - 10 points behind leaders Mohun Bagan, while Gokulam stay at seventh with 18 points in 13 games.

The game started with the home side pressing hard for an early lead. Marcus Joseph along with Henry Kisseka and Garcia ensured that the Punjab FC defence was on high alert for most parts of the game.

However, credit has to be given to Punjab's backline along with their Nepalese goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu, who stood like a wall to ensure that the deadly attacking duo of the home side was not left with any space to find the back of the net.

Gokulam, who have not been too solid in defence so far this season, were on their toes trying to stop Punjab's counter-attacks.

However, Punjab soon struck in the 33rd minute through Dipanda Dicka, who made no mistakes in finding the back of the net after exploiting a defensive lapse and miscommunication between Gokulam's goalkeeper CK Ubaid and defender Mohammed Irshad.

Trailing by a goal, Gokulam tried hard to equalize, attacking in short bursts. But, some gutsy goalkeeping and a super-alert Punjab defensive line ensured the first half came to an end with the visitors enjoying a 1-0 lead.

The second period began with the hosts pressing hard but Punjab held firm to their advantage. Gokulam's lack of innovation in the final third ensured they had to work harder for that equaliser.

Gokulam prayers were soon rewarded when a long-range effort by Garcia in the 63rd minute sneaked its way into the back of the net, giving the home side a much-needed leveller.

Buoyed by the goal, they went on attacking spree in search of the lead but Punjab kept the Gokulam' attacking line at bay.

The Kerala side were unlucky not to find the net towards the end as Joseph fired in a long shot in the 81st minute that hit the post. In the dying moments of injury time, Gokulam failed to capitalise on a scoring opportunity in front of an open goal.

More I LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 242, 55/3 (20.0) vs NZL 235
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 10:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue