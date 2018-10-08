I League club Chennai City FC unveil jerseys for new season

Bengaluru, October 8: Hero I League outfit Chennai City FC (CCFC) unveiled their new home and away jerseys for the upcoming season at a function in Coimbatore last week.
The home jersey is an all orange conventional attire with a pinch of blue in the middle.
Lets welcome the Third Armour to our Chennai City Football Club family😍❤️.. !! pic.twitter.com/5jb72Ocz5V— Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) October 6, 2018
The away kit is draped in grey with orange strips at the front.
New away kit 💥❤️.. Pride 😍. #ChennaicityFC#HeroIleague pic.twitter.com/lSCTMcqYkR— Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) October 5, 2018
The goalkeepers will wear yellow jerseys at home and orange away.
New colours for Goalkeepers💛..!!#ChennaicityFc#ILeague #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/DCVHuYM2ww— Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) October 5, 2018
CCFC, who finished a dismal eighth in the I League last season are eyeing a better show this time.
The 2018-19 I League season starts on October 26 with CCFC hosting developmental side Indian Arrows in the lung opener.
A total of 110 matches will be played across eleven rounds as with the league scheduled to finish tentatively in the second week of March.
The 12th I League will feature eleven teams and sees the addition of four new venues.
Minerva Punjab shifts base to Chandigarh while Indian Arrows will play some of their games at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Srinagar, in Jammu and Kashmir, the home of Real Kashmir FC also sees its first ever I League game played on November 6.
CCFC played their home games in their I League debut in 2016 at Chennai before shifting their base to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore last year.
Speaking at the jersey unveiling function, CCFC owner Rohit Ramesh sounded upbeat ahead of the start of the new season.
"We're looking forward for an another exciting season and hope for better performance," said Rohit.
Tamil Nadu's Rural & Urban minister, SP Velumani wished CCFC the best.
"We're thankful for CCFC and Rohit (Ramesh) for their involvement in developing football in the city and state. Government of Tamil Nadu also helped CCFC in the construction of flood lights and grass layover. We hope to further help their cause," said Velumani.
(With CCFC Media inputs).