Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

I League club Chennai City FC unveil jerseys for new season

By
Chennai City FC officials and others at the launch of new jersey
Chennai City FC officials and others at the launch of new jersey

Bengaluru, October 8: Hero I League outfit Chennai City FC (CCFC) unveiled their new home and away jerseys for the upcoming season at a function in Coimbatore last week.

The home jersey is an all orange conventional attire with a pinch of blue in the middle.

The away kit is draped in grey with orange strips at the front.

The goalkeepers will wear yellow jerseys at home and orange away.

CCFC, who finished a dismal eighth in the I League last season are eyeing a better show this time.

The 2018-19 I League season starts on October 26 with CCFC hosting developmental side Indian Arrows in the lung opener.

A total of 110 matches will be played across eleven rounds as with the league scheduled to finish tentatively in the second week of March.

The 12th I League will feature eleven teams and sees the addition of four new venues.

Minerva Punjab shifts base to Chandigarh while Indian Arrows will play some of their games at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Srinagar, in Jammu and Kashmir, the home of Real Kashmir FC also sees its first ever I League game played on November 6.

CCFC played their home games in their I League debut in 2016 at Chennai before shifting their base to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore last year.

Speaking at the jersey unveiling function, CCFC owner Rohit Ramesh sounded upbeat ahead of the start of the new season.

"We're looking forward for an another exciting season and hope for better performance," said Rohit.

Tamil Nadu's Rural & Urban minister, SP Velumani wished CCFC the best.

"We're thankful for CCFC and Rohit (Ramesh) for their involvement in developing football in the city and state. Government of Tamil Nadu also helped CCFC in the construction of flood lights and grass layover. We hope to further help their cause," said Velumani.

(With CCFC Media inputs).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 2 - Stumps: PAK 255/3 (90.0 vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 15:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue