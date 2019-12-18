I-League Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan, East Bengal postponed after city burns in protest

Kolkata, December 18: The I-League match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, which was scheduled on December 22 at the Salt Lake Stadium, has been postponed due to security reasons.
The Kolkata derby match could now be held on January 19, 2020, reports said. Kolkata has been witnessing intense protests over the last few days by those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Even in neighouring North East states like Assam and Sikkim protests have been simmering over the controversial Act.
Earlier, Mohun Bagan had signed 31-year-old Senegalese striker Baba Diawara for the rest of the I-League season.
Diawara, who has vast experience in playing top leagues of Europe and Asia, will replace Salva Chamorro in the attacking zone.
"Baba Diawara has applied for his visa and we will confirm his arrival date soon," Mohun Bagan said in a statement.
Hailing from Dakar, Diawara started his career from local club ASC Jeanne d'Arc and signed for Portugese club Maritimo when he was just 19.
He came into the limelight soon with his goal scoring abilities and several European clubs tried to poach him from Maritimo.
He cracked a 4.5 years deal with La Liga club Sevilla FC during January transfer window of 2012.
He opened his account for Sevilla FC against Atletico Madrid and scored another two goals against Rayo Vallecano.
Later on, he played for La Liga clubs Levante and Getafe before finally coming back to his old club Maritimo in 2015-16 season. He scored 48 goals and had 21 assists in five seasons there.