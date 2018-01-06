Football

I League report: Minerva FC edge out Gokulam

Gagandeep Bali scored the winner for Minerva
Kozhikode, January 6: Gokulam FC continued to languish on the bottom half of the table as they went down 0-1 to Minerva Punjab FC here on Saturday (January 6).

After seven matches Minerva are second on the ladder with 16 points, a point behind leaders East Bengal.

On the other hand, Gokulam are on the penultimate slot with four points from seven matches.

The match of the day was symptomatic of their performance in the league itself. While Minierva showed intent for a good part and converted it into a goal through Bali Gagandeep in the 18th minute, Gokulam merely played a less intense game.

Even after conceding the goal, the Kerala outfit did not show any urgency to find an equaliser in the regulation time or even in the six minutes added time.

Eventually, Minerva emerged deserving winner to garner full points.

