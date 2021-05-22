Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I-League winning goalkeeper Ubaid auctions jersey to raise funds for fight against COVID-19

By Pti
I-League winning goalkeeper Ubaid auctions jersey to raise funds for fight against COVID-19 (Image Courtesy: AIFF)
I-League winning goalkeeper Ubaid auctions jersey to raise funds for fight against COVID-19 (Image Courtesy: AIFF)

Kochi, May 22: I-League-winning goalkeeper Ubaid CK of Gokulam Kerala FC has raised Rs 33,000 by auctioning his jersey to support his state Kerala's fight against COVID-19.

The seasoned custodian is transferring the funds to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

"This I-League title was a historic one (for the state of Kerala). I have always dreamt of winning the title. Being a Malayali and winning it for a club from my state means a lot to me," Ubaid told the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"So this jersey was also quite special to me, almost like a piece of heart. (But) the main aim is to garner more support for the treatment of COVID patients," Ubaid said.

He said almost everyone who is able to donate some money is contributing heavily to the CM's Relief Fund.

"These are difficult times, and we can only overcome this situation by helping each other. I urge everyone that is able to help others, to go ahead and do it," he said.

More I LEAGUE News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Varun talks about COVID-19 recovery
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 22, 2021, 13:26 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments