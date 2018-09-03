If you perform like this, you're going to get nowhere: Shearer lashes out at West Ham

Bengaluru, September 3: Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer has branded Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham United as "hopeless and pathetic" following the London based sides four consecutive defeats.
The Hammers spent around £100 million in the summer and made a positive move by appointing two times Premier league winning manager Pellegrini. However, they are still to prove a point on the field and succumbed to a yet another defeat last week when Wolves scored an injury-time goal to win the game 1-0.
This has made them the only club in the country yet to get on the board and lie rock bottom on the table. And after the fourth straight loss for Pellegrini and his team, the former Newcastle United striker Shearer did not shy away from making a scathing assessment of the Irons.
Devastating analysis of West Ham United by @alanshearer on @BBCMOTD - and you would defy anyone to argue with a single word of it.— Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) September 2, 2018
Speaking as a pundit on BBC Sport's Match of the Day, Shearer hit into the Hammers and said that no player is showing any real effort when it came to attacking or defending and should this continue the Hammers would find it tough to remain in the Premier League.
"You would think, coming into this game on the back of three defeats, at home, in front of your fans, you'd think a bit of fight, roll your sleeves up, show the fans you mean business," he said.
"Whatever you want to say, whether it was embarrassing, hopeless, pathetic - use any of those words, you can pick any of them, and that would describe West Ham's performance.
"How on earth are you going to score goals with no one in the middle? Have a look at the body language of West Ham. The ball is still in the air and three or four players are actually on their way back to the half way line instead of challenging the goalkeeper. I just found it incredible. Complete lack of effort.
"Walking. Jogging. No intensity, whatsoever. If you perform like this, you're going to get nowhere."
"Arnautovic walking," he added. "He hasn't even moved five yards in the centre circle. No one in and around challenging for the ball. Wilshere standing off. Take the ball, take a touch, come into our back four. It was like that for the vast majority of the afternoon.
"They were terrible. They got booed off and they deserved it. Many more performances like that and they're in trouble. Already."
However, despite such crisis situation according to reports, as of now Pellegrini's job is still not on the firing lines but with West Ham's next four games in the Premier League after the international break lining up against the likes of Everton, Chelsea, and Manchester United, the coming month might turn out to be the most critical time for Pellegrini's Hammers career.