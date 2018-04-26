Ilkay Gundogan wants to extend City stay with a contract extension

Bengaluru, April 26: German international midfielder Ilkay Gundogan wants to sit down with Manchester City to discuss a contract extension with the newly-crowned Premier League champions. The 27-year-old has played a pivotal role in helping Pep Guardiola's side storm to the Premier League title this season.
The former Borussia Dortmund star is a huge fan favourite at the Etihad and has two-years remaining on his deal after signing in 2016. The German midfielder proved his fitness during this campaign after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury last year. And now, he wants to commit his future to City by penning fresh terms and upping his £85,000-a-week wages.
A source close to Gundogan said, as reported by The Sun: "Nobody at the club can see it being a problem at all. Ilkay loves living in the centre of Manchester and is really content, both on and off the pitch.
"He's reaching his peak years and knows City is the place to be in the next few seasons. This is especially true with Pep who really appreciates what he brings to the team with his quality."
Guardiola is reportedly planning to bring in two new midfielders this summer, but Gundogan feels he has earned his place in the team. He has scored six goals this season, and has pulled the strings in the heart of the City midfield.
The ex-Dortmund star joined from the German giants for a bargain £20million in 2016 and has made a big mark at the club. Gundogan's fitness issues, that had haunted him since his Dortmund days, seems to be pretty much over now and he looks sharper than ever.
Even with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva being in tremendous form this season, Gundogan has earned plenty of gametine this season. He has even made a good impression playing in a deep lying playmaker role which is an unnatural position for him.
However, if Man City sign two new central midfield players in the summer, it seems unlikely that Gundogan will get this much gametime next season. A player reaching the peak of his career should look for guaranteed minutes which Gundogan is unlikely to have.
However, Silva is reaching the dusk of his career even though his performance does not reflect it and Gundogan might be hoping to replace him in the long run.
