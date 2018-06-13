Important firsts in World Cup history

Football

Written By: Sandipan Ghosh
Kolkata, June 13: The 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin in Russia on Thursday (June 14). It will be the 21st edition of the quadrennial extravaganza and Russia is hosting it for the first time.

Thirty two teams will participate in this tournament, including the hosts Russia. A total of 64 matches will be played around 11 cities and 12 different stadiums.

The first incident is always special in every aspect. In the long World Cup history, every first incident was memorable. Here, we are looking back some important moments that happened for the first time in the World Cup history.

Important firsts

World Cup: The first World Cup was played in 1930

Hosting nation: Uruguay was the first World Cup hosting nation in 1930

Match: simultaneously, France vs Mexico (at Estadio Pocitos, Montevideo on July 13, 1930) and United States vs Belgium (Estadio Parque Central, Montevideo on July 13, 1930).

Referee: simultaneously, Domingo Lombardi (in France vs Mexico) and Jose Macias (in United States vs Belgium).

Replacement: French goalkeeper Alex Thepot was replaced by midfielder Augustin Chantrel (against Mexico at Estadio Pocitos, Montevideo on July 13, 1930). Thepot got a hit on his jaw and that forced him to leave the field.

Match with extra-time: Austria vs France in a round-of-16 match at Stadio Benito Mussolini, Turin, on May 27, 1934

Match decided in penalty shoot-out: West Germany vs France in a semifinal at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville on July 8, 1982

Goals:

First goal: Lucien Laurent (France) scored the first ever World Cup goal during the 1930 World Cup opener against M xico in 19 minutes (at Estadio Pocitos, Montevideo on July 13, 1930).

First own goal: Manuel Rosas (Mexico) scored the first ever World Cup own goal against Chile at Estadio Pocitos, Montevideo on July 16, 1930.

Hat-trick: Bert Patenaude (United States) against Paraguay at Estadio Parque Central, Montevideo, on July 17, 1930

Penalty kick: Carlos Vidal (Chile) took the first ever World Cup penalty kick while the opponent French goalkeeper Alexis 'Alex' Thepot was under the post (at Estadio Pocitos, Montevideo, on July 19, 1930). That shot was saved by Alex.

First goal from the penalty kick: Manuel Rosas (Mexico) against Argentina at Estadio Pocitos, Montevideo, on July 19, 1930.

Disciplinary records:

Send off: Placido Galindo (Peru) against Romania at Estadio Pocitos, Montevideo, on July 14, 1930

Cards: (both yellow and red) were introduced in World Cup: 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

Yellow card: Lovchev (USSR) against Mexico at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City on May 31, 1970.

Red card: Carlos Caszely (Chile) against West Germany at Olympiastadion, West Berlin on June 14, 1974

Awards:

First winner: Uruguay in 1930

Golden Ball: Paolo Rossi (Italy) in 1982

Golden Shoe: Paolo Rossi (Italy) in 1982

Golden Boot (replacement of Golden Shoe): Thomas Muller (Germany) in 2010

Golden Glove: Michel Preud'homme (Belgium) in 1994

Fairplay: Peru in 1970

Technology:

Goal-line technology: France vs Honduras (Group E) at Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre on June 15, 2014

Vanishing spray: 2014 in Brazil

Video replays: 2018 in Russia (yet to start)

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 13:09 [IST]
