India vs Bangladesh SAFF U17 Championship Final: Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

The stage is set for a thrilling finale as the India U17 men's national team lock horns with Bangladesh in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 final at the Racecourse International Stadium on Saturday, September 27.

India, the defending champions, have been flawless so far, winning all four of their matches on the road to the summit. In the semi-final, the Blue Colts brushed aside Nepal with a 3-0 victory, courtesy of strikes from Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba, Azlaan Shah Kh, and Diamond Singh Thokchom. The win highlighted India's depth and attacking prowess, keeping them on course for an 11th SAFF men's youth title.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes, who has already guided India to four titles, expressed satisfaction with the team's resilience and maturity in the knockout fixture.

"Nepal pushed us hard, and it was a real test for the boys. What impressed me most was the way they kept their composure in difficult moments and found a way to get the result. That shows the character of this team," Fernandes noted.

However, Fernandes acknowledged that the final would demand even more from his young squad. Bangladesh sealed their place in the championship decider with a 2-0 win over Pakistan in the semi-final. Having already thrashed Nepal and Sri Lanka by 4-0 margins in the group stage, they enter the contest unbeaten and yet to concede a goal. Significantly, Bangladesh boast eight players from the squad that finished runners-up to India in Bhutan last year, while only one Indian - Azlaan Shah Kh - carries that experience forward into this edition.

Respecting Bangladesh's quality, Fernandes emphasised the need for discipline and trust in India's style of play.

"Bangladesh come into the final with more experience. They are a well-balanced side, and we respect their quality. For us, it will be important to stick to our identity and trust the work we have been doing throughout the tournament," the India U17 head coach remarked.

Given that the final arrives just a day after the semi-final, fitness and focus will also be critical.

"With only a one day between matches, the challenge is to manage our intensity and stay focussed. Finals are about small details, and we need to be disciplined in every moment. The players are hungry, and we will give everything to achieve our goal," Fernandes added.

Team captain Wangkhem Denny Singh also underlined the importance of tactical nous over sheer strength.

"Bangladesh play a very physical style of football, and we've had the chance to watch and analyse their matches. They have the edge, with our squad having only one player who has played before. But while they bring physicality, our response will be to outthink them on the pitch," said Denny.

Match Schedule

Fixture: India U17 vs Bangladesh U17, SAFF U17 Championship Final

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Venue: Racecourse International Stadium, Colombo

Kick-off Time: 18:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh SAFF U17 Championship Live Streaming

The final will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel from 6 pm IST on Saturday.