Indian Women's League: Bala Devi pumps four as five-star KRYHPSA crush Gokulam Kerala FC

Shillong, April 10: KRYHPSA continued their dominant form in the second edition of the Hero Indian Women's League as the club defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 5-0 in a group stage match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya on Wednesday (April 10).
With this win, KRYHPSA finished top of the group, courtesy a higher goal difference, despite being on level points (14) with Eastern Sporting Union and will face Rising Student Club in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Eastern Sporting Union will lock horns against Sethu FC. Both semi-finals are slated to kick-off on April 12.
Full Time: KRYHPSA 5 - 0 @GokulamKeralaFC#HeroIWL #ShePower pic.twitter.com/LGZ7GRMTYm— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 10, 2018
Bala Devi opened the goal scoring charts for KRYHPSA as early as the 6th minute when she tapped home a cross from the flank. In the 25th minute, a wicked deflection saw Dangmei Grace score as KRYHPSA doubled their lead. The skipper Bala Devi once again found the net in the 43rd minute from inside the box and completed her hattrick in the added extra time of the first half as the half-time scoreline read 4-0 in favour of KRYHPSA.
KRYHPSA continued their attacking momentum in the second half and in the 57th minute, Ratanbala Devi rattled the woodwork and it was only a matter of time before KRYHPSA scored again. Three minutes later, Bala Devi found the net to make the scoreline read 5-0 as she added a fourth goal to her tally in the match.
Although Gokulam Kerala FC initiated attacks on the KRYHPSA citadel, their attacks were nullified in the midfield itself, providing the majority of possession to KRYHPSA. Even whilst leading 5-0, KRYHPSA did not take the pedal off the steam and in the 82nd minute Ratanbala Devi almost found Grace in the box, but her cross was intercepted by the opposition defence line. The full-time scoreline read 5-0 as KRYHPSA made easy work of Gokulam Kerala FC.
Results: KRYHPSA 5 (Bala Devi 6, 43, 45+1, 60; Dangmei Grace 25) bt Kerala FC 0
Source: AIFF Release
