Indian Women's League: Rising Student Club thrash Indira Gandhi Academy 6-1

Shillong, April 4: Rising Student Club steamed past Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports and Education 6-1 in a group stage match of the second edition of the Hero Indian Women's League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya on Wednesday (April 4).
Rising Student Club maintained their grip throughout the match and braces by Pyari Xaxa, Anju Tamang and Sanju led the club to an easy win. Indira Gandhi Academy had reduced the deficit in the 54th minute through Amsavalli Narayanan.
Rising Student Club registered their first shot on goal in the 1st minute of the match to set precedent for the remainder of the match. Pyari Xaxa proved to be a threat for the opposition defence, leading the attack, and in the 9th minute her header from inside the box crashed into the back of the net, off a cross from the right flank, to give Rising Student Club the lead.
Full Time: Indira Gandhi Academy SE 1-6 Rising Student’s Club #HeroIWL #ShePower pic.twitter.com/n6oQbDrdWA— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 4, 2018
Shortly after in the 13th minute, Pyari once again burst into the box but this time she acutely slipped the ball beneath the onrushing goalkeepers' legs to double Rising Student Club's lead. In the 27th minute, Anju Tamang blasted her shot into the back of the net to triple Rising Student Club's lead going into the half-time leading 3-0.
That wasn't all from Rising Student Club, as they continued their attacking tempo in the second half. Sanju's strike in the 50th minute made it 4-0 for Rising Student Club and although Indira Gandhi Academy pulled a goal back in the 54th minute through Amsavalli Narayanan, Rising Student still attacked.
In the 58th minute, Rising Student forced Indira Gandhi Academy to make a goal-line clearance and two minutes later, at the other end; Indira Gandhi Academy fluffed their chance infront of goal.
Anju Tamang found the side-netting in the 70th minute after Sanju's strike was parried away by the opposition custodian. The Rising Student Club maintained their hold on the match and crushed any signs of Indira Gandhi Academy's resurgence. Anju Tamnag's goal in the 83rd minute and Sanju's strike from a tight angle in the 87th minute added more gloss to the scoreline. The full-time scoreline read 6-1 as Rising Student Club registered an easy win over their opponents.
Source: AIFF Release
