English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Injured Rayan Cherki Will Miss France's World Cup Qualifiers Due To Injury

Rayan Cherki is sidelined for two months with a quadriceps tear, ruling him out of France's upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Hugo Ekitike has been called up as his replacement.

By

Rayan Cherki will be out for two months due to an injury, missing France's World Cup qualifiers. He was absent from Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday. Pep Guardiola confirmed post-match that Cherki would be sidelined for seven or eight weeks, aiming for a return in early November.

Cherki's injury is a quadriceps tear, as reported by France's official X account. This has led to his withdrawal from Didier Deschamps' squad for the upcoming matches against Ukraine and Iceland. The French team announced Hugo Ekitike as Cherki's replacement.

Rayan Cherki Out of World Cup Qualifiers

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike has been called up to the national team for the first time. Since joining the Premier League champions, he has scored three goals. His inclusion comes as a result of Cherki's injury absence.

Cherki joined Manchester City in June from Lyon for an initial fee of £30.5 million. He contributed to their progress to the last 16 of the Club World Cup by scoring during their campaign. Additionally, he marked his Premier League debut with a goal in a 4-0 victory over Wolves.

Before his injury, Cherki started in City's match against Tottenham last weekend. His absence is a setback for both his club and national team ambitions. However, his expected return in November provides hope for future contributions.

Story first published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 4:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 1, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out