Injured Rayan Cherki Will Miss France's World Cup Qualifiers Due To Injury

Rayan Cherki will be out for two months due to an injury, missing France's World Cup qualifiers. He was absent from Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday. Pep Guardiola confirmed post-match that Cherki would be sidelined for seven or eight weeks, aiming for a return in early November.
Cherki's injury is a quadriceps tear, as reported by France's official X account. This has led to his withdrawal from Didier Deschamps' squad for the upcoming matches against Ukraine and Iceland. The French team announced Hugo Ekitike as Cherki's replacement.
Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike has been called up to the national team for the first time. Since joining the Premier League champions, he has scored three goals. His inclusion comes as a result of Cherki's injury absence.
Cherki joined Manchester City in June from Lyon for an initial fee of £30.5 million. He contributed to their progress to the last 16 of the Club World Cup by scoring during their campaign. Additionally, he marked his Premier League debut with a goal in a 4-0 victory over Wolves.
Before his injury, Cherki started in City's match against Tottenham last weekend. His absence is a setback for both his club and national team ambitions. However, his expected return in November provides hope for future contributions.