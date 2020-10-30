Football
Injured Neymar out for PSG and doubtful for Brazil

By Timothy Abraham

Paris, October 30: Neymar has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's next three matches with an adductor injury and is a serious doubt for Brazil's World Cup qualifiers next month.

The 28-year-old was substituted after 28 minutes of PSG's 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday (October 28).

From Saturday, PSG have three games in a week before the international break, as they face Nantes and Rennes in Ligue 1 either side of a Champions League trip to RB Leipzig.

"We are sad. He has a small injury to the adductor. He will be back after the [international] break," PSG head coach Tuchel told PSG TV.

"I think he cannot play for Brazil. If he plays all the matches it means that he is not injured, but he is. The information is that he will return after the break."

Brazil face Venezuela on November 13 and then play Uruguay four days later.

Story first published: Friday, October 30, 2020, 21:00 [IST]
