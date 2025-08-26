Who Rio Ngumoha? Know all about 16-year-old Liverpool sensation who scored 100th minute winner on Premier League debut

Football Inter Milan Dominates Torino 5-0 In Cristian Chivu's Serie A Debut Match Inter Milan achieved an impressive 5-0 victory against Torino in Cristian Chivu's first Serie A match. Key contributions came from Alessandro Bastoni and Marcus Thuram, propelling Inter to the top of the league. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

Inter began their Serie A season with a commanding 5-0 victory over Torino at San Siro, marking Cristian Chivu's debut as manager. Alessandro Bastoni opened the scoring with a header from Nicolo Barella's corner after 18 minutes. Marcus Thuram doubled the lead before halftime, and Lautaro Martinez added a third early in the second half.

Thuram netted his second goal of the match, assisted by Bastoni, while Ange-Yoan Bonny scored on his league debut to complete the rout. This emphatic win places Inter at the top of Serie A on goal difference after matchday one. Their next challenge is against Udinese at home in six days.

Barella was instrumental in orchestrating Inter's play, assisting the first goal. He joins an elite group of midfielders, including Rodri and Pascal Gross, who have provided assists in each of the last ten seasons across Europe's top five leagues.

Torino finds themselves at the bottom of the table following this heavy defeat. They will aim to bounce back when they face Fiorentina at home over the weekend. This loss marks Torino's worst opening day defeat, having never previously lost by more than three goals in their first league match.

Cristian Chivu made history as he became the first foreign Inter coach since Hector Cuper in 2003 to win their Serie A opener. The team's performance was a dream start for Chivu, setting a positive tone for the rest of the season.