Inter cancel appeal over stadium ban

By Opta
Milan, January 9: Inter have cancelled their appeal against a two-match stadium ban handed to the club over incidents during a Serie A game against Napoli.

The Nerazzurri were ordered to play upcoming matches against Benevento and Sassuolo behind closed doors after racial abuse was aimed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Initially Inter signalled the club would appeal the punishment but a club statement on Tuesday (January 8) said this was no longer the case.

Instead, Inter have requested that youngsters from sports projects be permitted to watch the Sassuolo game from a section of San Siro.

"This is an important initiative that sends a strong and clear message against all forms of discrimination and violence," the club said.

Inter fans were also blocked from buying tickets for a league game at Empoli following incidents in the Napoli match.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
