Football Inter's Cristian Chivu Demands Team Improve Killer Instinct After Sassuolo Victory After a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Sassuolo, Cristian Chivu urges Inter to enhance their finishing skills. Despite the win, he emphasises the need for more clinical play in front of goal. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 13:07 [IST]

Cristian Chivu urged his Inter squad to regain their sharpness in attack following a challenging 2-1 win over Sassuolo. Federico Dimarco opened the scoring for Inter with a composed finish in the 14th minute. Despite several opportunities, including Marcus Thuram's near-post effort and Francesco Pio Esposito's shot over the bar, Inter struggled to capitalise further.

Inter extended their lead when Carlos Augusto's shot deflected off Tarik Muharemovic in the 81st minute. However, Walid Cheddira reduced the deficit, creating a tense finale as Domenico Berardi nearly equalised. Chivu's team held on for their 14th Serie A victory in 2025, second only to Roma's 18 wins this year. Inter also leads Serie A in goals scored this year with 45.

Chivu emphasised the need for more clinical finishing to avoid similar situations. "The positives are the victory, as we really needed this, and it was also a good performance," Chivu told DAZN Italia. "We could've killed the game off earlier, but we were up against a goalkeeper having a remarkable night." He acknowledged that late goals create tension but praised his team's resilience.

Pio Esposito impressed with his industrious display, taking more shots than any teammate. His overhead kick was brilliantly saved by Arijanet Muric. Chivu praised the young striker's efforts but noted that Esposito is still refining his partnership with Thuram. "He gave a response on the field, both in Amsterdam and tonight," Chivu said.

Chivu highlighted Esposito's ability to handle pressure and physical challenges despite his youth. The coach is pleased with Esposito's development and sees potential in his partnership with Thuram. "The strikers complete each other," he added, noting that Ange Bonny is also performing well and contributing to the team's forward options.

Chivu believes Inter can improve by moving the ball faster and attacking space more effectively. He acknowledged that breaking down deep-lying defences is challenging but commended his team's character and determination. "We showed character, determination, the right attitude, and there was some quality too," he stated.

The coach remains optimistic about Inter's prospects as they continue to build on their strengths while addressing areas for improvement. With a focus on enhancing their attacking efficiency, Chivu aims to guide Inter towards further success in Serie A.