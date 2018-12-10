Inter Milan eye move for Mesut Ozil with Italian side set to offer Arsenal star escape route in January

London, Dec 10: Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has reportedly become a transfer target for Inter Milan, who look to provide the German an escape route from the Emirates Stadium next summer.
Ozil allowed his contract to run down earlier this year before agreeing to a new long-term deal and his £350,000-a-week wages now make him Arsenal’s highest earner by a much distance.
However, new manager Unai Emery, ever since replacing Arsene Wenger at the Emirates, has reportedly been unimpressed with Ozil’s attitude and the German has lately found himself out of the lineup this season.
Ozil has missed the last three matches due to alleged back issues with his last Premier League appearance came on November 11 when the Gunners drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers, while his last goal and assist came against Leicester City at the end of October. As per reports, the Gunners are running out of patience with the German's high wage bill and will look to offload the Superstar in the coming January.
Unai Emery apparently wants to remove Mesut Ozil from the club’s wage budget so that he can sign a new striker in the January transfer window since Danny Welbeck is currently injured.
According to reports, in this situation, Inter Milan have apparently approached the Gunners over a deal in winter and offered a transfer fee of £25million. Moreover, the player's agents, along with brother Mutlu, will now reportedly head to Italy this week to thrash out terms on a move to the Nerazzurri.
Ozil has been a great servant of the London based side since joining them in 2013 but seems he has failed to earn the trust of the Spanish manager. Furthermore, with Arsenal being unbeaten in all competitions since August and look in good shape to reach the top four without Ozil, Arsenal could well look into the opportunity to offload the often highly criticised Gunners.
Although, among the fans, and squad Ozil still reportedly is regarded an important member of the Arsenal squad, however, should he continue to find himself on the bench he may eventually look to evaluate his situation at the end of the season.