Inter Milan, Liverpool interested in signing Nicolo Barella from Cagliari

Bengaluru, July 25: Inter Milan and Liverpool are looking to make a move for young Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella in this summer transfer window. The 21-year-old Barella currently plays for the Serie A side Cagliari, his birthplace.
Barella made his debut as an professional footballer against Parma in the 2014-15 season for his boyhood club. In that season, Barella made four appearances for Cagliari in all competitions. In the 2015-16 season, Barella was not regular in the starting lineup of Cagliari in the first half of the season, making only five appearances until the opening of the winter transfer window. He was then loaned out to Serie B side Como to gain more experience instead of making appearances off the bench at Cagliari.
Barella utilized the opportunity to play first team football at Como in the second half of the 2015-16 season. He made 16 appearances for Como in Serie B. On his return from loan to Cagliari, Barella sealed a spot for himself in the Playing XI, making 30 appearances for the Serie A side in all competitions in the 2016-17 season.
But it is the 2017-18 season which saw Barella come to life for Cagliari. The 21-year-old midfielder made 35 appearances for the Italian side and scored six goals for them in all competitions. His brilliant performance helped Cagliari avoid relegation in the previous term.
Barella can play in various positions in the midfield and his versatility can be very useful for any top European side. But the the 21-year-old excels most in the central midfield.
Inter Milan and Liverpool are keen to secure his services for the next season as both clubs need a good backup option in the midfield. Both the sides will play in the Champions League in the 2018-19 season and that would mean the squad has to be rotated quite frequently.
So, they need to increase the depth of the squad to do well in both the domestic circuit and Champions League. Barella is surely going to be a good addition to any top European side and given that he's available for a transfer fee of around 35 million euros, both clubs will certainly go all out to acquire him.