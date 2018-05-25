Inter Milan join the race for Chelsea misfit Morata

Bengaluru, May 25: Italian giants Inter Milan are reportedly the latest club to join the race for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata back to Italy.
The Spaniard moved to Stamford Bridge for £65m last summer from Real Madrid but his move to Stamford Bridge has not been a success overall.
Despite a bright start at the West London club, his form dipped dramatically especially in the second half of the season and even cost him a place in his country’s World Cup squad.
And now reports claim that Inter are set to battle it out with AC Milan and Morata’s former club Juventus to end the 25-year-old’s miserable time in West London.
Chelsea are believed to be waiting until their managerial situation has been resolved before making any decision on the forward’s future.
And they would not settle for anything less that the fee they shelled out for him 12 months ago.
The report claims that Morata’s agent, Juanma Lopez, has met with all three Serie A clubs this week in Milan.
It is understood that the star did not attend the meetings himself, although he was caught chatting to Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici outside the Hotel Palazzo Parigi hotel.
He spent two seasons on-loan with the Bianconeri and bagged 27 goals in 93 games.
Morata also learnt the language and met his wife during his time in Turin.
Chelsea chiefs do not want to offload their record signing so soon and believe he just needs more time to settle in England.
However, owner Roman Abramovich is said to be keen to make sure the club remains as profitable as possible.
A back injury disrupted his first campaign with the Blues that saw him return 15 goals in 48 appearances.
Despite his underwhelming season, Morata ended the campaign with yet another trophy as Chelsea went on to win the FA cup beating Manchester United in the final at Wembley.
He came off the bench in Chelsea’s 1-0 FA Cup Final victory over Manchester United on Saturday.
If Morata decides to leave Chelsea for Italy, AC Milan should be his preferred destination with more first-team chances at his disposal there.
At Inter we will have to contend with the skipper Mauro Icardi whereas at Juventus, Gonzalo Higuain will be ahead of him in the pecking order.
